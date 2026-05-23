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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
4h

Meg, I honestly think one of the deepest parts of your article is not only the horror of October 7th itself, but how much of the reaction afterward was shaped by the ideological environment already built inside Western institutions.

When mainstream media, universities, activist movements, and much of the progressive ecosystem already frame the world primarily through oppressor-versus-oppressed narratives, Israel and Jews are automatically placed into the “powerful oppressor” category before facts are even processed. Once that framework is emotionally established, even atrocities as horrific as October 7th get minimized, contextualized, rationalized, or morally blurred almost immediately.

That is why I personally think the media has played an enormous role in shaping the coldness and moral confusion you describe. If mainstream institutions had honestly confronted the barbarity of October 7th, exposed the lies, highlighted the ideological extremism involved, and treated Jewish suffering with the same moral clarity applied elsewhere, I do not believe the public reaction would have looked the same.

What happened did not emerge from nowhere. It was the product of decades of ideological conditioning inside universities, activist culture, media framing, and the alliance between radical progressive movements and Islamist narratives. And many Jews simply did not foresee how powerful that cultural shift had become until October 7th shattered the illusion all at once.

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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
4h

It’s deeply unsettling that there can be so much undeniable evidence in the form of photos, videos and witness testimony that was available immediately after the event and a substantial portion of society and the media are bending over backwards to sympathize with the perpetrators and their toady apologists. It wasn’t so long ago that Holocaust deniers were considered to be on the fringes of society, now they control the narrative and discourse. Feels like we’ve returned to the 1930’s.

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