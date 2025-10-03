Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bless America's avatar
Bless America
29mEdited

Greta Thunberg is a moral whore. We should flood the airwaves with such simple truthful soundbites. She is a self-deluded con artist who should be arrested at the closest opportunity. Laws are being broken. Incitement and support for terrorism. Time to make that count.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark Akst's avatar
Mark Akst
29m

No aid on boats tells the whole story of this flotilla. No more need be said. What a sham.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture