Future of Jewish

Danny Rosenstein
4h

In 1840, the French promoted blood libels and the persecution of Jews because it was in their national interest. Almost two centuries later, the French are following the same playbook, as antisemitism explodes in France and Macron rewards Hamas for 10/7 by recognizing a Palestinian state.

GARY B KATZ
4h

Very detailed and educational! Ignorance, hatred and bias have long been the tools of our enemies.

