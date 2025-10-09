Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave S's avatar
Dave S
8h

Post October 7, not even a single rocket can be tolerated without a substantial response. Substantial.

Also, Israeli society and Legal system must adopt death penalty for terror murderers. If you don't have 250 people serving life sentences for murdering Israelis in terrorism, then there is no one to trade! Firing squad should work fine.

this is so obviously a logical move going forward. Forget about European sensibilities about death penalty. These are jihadis, you are doing them a favor.

Every terrorist going forward who kills an Israeli gets tried and death penalty. Change the rules!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
bernie davis's avatar
bernie davis
8h

This is. A world wide Muslim religious war....UK France Spain Belgium Canada Sweden Norway Finland Australia have already been conquered by Muslims ....please remember it is perfectly proper for a Muslim to lie to a non Muslim..... please remember.....you will be conquered and killed by Muslims....what are you going to do about this war

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
41 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture