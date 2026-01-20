Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
3h

Trailer. https://youtu.be/wKVDF6TicME?si=u5_p7OLVtnGq-WO2

Reply
Share
L Cohen's avatar
L Cohen
4h

The Bau movie was great! I saw it twice. It was a story of resilience and hope.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture