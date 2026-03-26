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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
8m

The seizure of Kharg Island should’ve been a Day 1 objective to coincide with the targeted assassinations and the initial blitz before the regime knew what hit it and could regain its footing.

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Ezekiel Detroit's avatar
Ezekiel Detroit
15m

This makes damned good sense. The regime can implode or actually starve to death. The worst case scenario is post-mullah takeover by even more destructive radicals or warlords. And that would be bad for the citizens of Iran and less bad for everyone else. Hormuz would reopen and business as usual could go on. Bankruptcy in Iran will prevent purchase of ballistics. Also wish that they would freeze assets that are being laundered through allied banks. Just to make the rats leaving the ship uncomfortable.

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