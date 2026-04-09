Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

Vanessa, thoughtful analysis. It’s certainly valuable if this war pushes Iran’s capabilities back five or even ten years — that in itself would be an achievement. But strategically, that alone doesn’t change the long-term picture. Unless the ideology of the regime changes, or the leadership itself changes, the threat will simply return. Iran can rebuild. Missiles can be replaced. And with help from China or Russia, it may take far less time than people think.

That’s why I tend to see this ceasefire as more of an intermission than an ending. Perhaps it buys time, but unless something fundamentally shifts inside Iran, we may simply be pausing before the next round.

Reply
Share
Valeriy Ginzburg's avatar
Valeriy Ginzburg
2h

No man should rule for more than a decade. It is time for new leaders in Israel.

Reply
Share
4 replies
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture