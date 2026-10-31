Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Josh Wilner's avatar
Josh Wilner
3h

There are some great videos from the concert. Love them.

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Debra Silver's avatar
Debra Silver
2h

Thank you for showcasing the extraordinary miracle of Israeli culture and the breadth of the modern Hebrew language

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