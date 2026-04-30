Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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james rose's avatar
james rose
2h

Really, all we ever ask is to be left alone. All the business, libraries, medical advances, smart phone tech, etc is protection payment.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
2h

People know exactly what they should do—they just don’t do it.

The silent majority stays silent. In my own experience, 95% of people say nothing. Not a word.

Some are afraid to speak out. Others think it doesn’t affect them.

They’re wrong. It does. But that’s a longer conversation for another day.

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