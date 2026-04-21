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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
4h

Joshua, excellent article. One thing it made me reflect on is how much life in the diaspora has changed since October 7. I’m not comparing the reality Israelis live with — the sirens, the wars, the constant security threats. That’s obviously on a different level. But something has shifted for Jews outside Israel as well.

I used to think how difficult it must be to live in Israel with that constant tension. Yet today, in one respect, I almost envy it — because at least you are surrounded by your own people. In the diaspora, many Jews now wake up wondering what they might encounter that day: hostility at work, on campus, on the subway, in the streets. The past two years have changed the atmosphere dramatically.

Again, I’m not claiming parity between the two realities. Israel lives under the threat of war. But Jews in the diaspora are discovering something we had almost forgotten: how quickly the sense of safety we once took for granted can disappear.

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Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
2h

"Rejectionism and antisemitism have been features of Arab and Muslim societies for centuries." What always gets me is that, especially here in America, too many think this violence must have just started in 1948. THAT is infantile.

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