Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
5m

Zineb, I agree with your article completely. What amazes me is how many people automatically interpret a ceasefire as meaning the U.S., Israel, or Trump are somehow “losing.” That strikes me as incredibly naïve.

Economic warfare, institutional pressure, sanctions, internal instability, and strategic exhaustion are all part of modern conflict. A pause in direct military action does not mean the larger pressure campaign has stopped. In many ways, as your article explains so well, this situation may actually hurt Iran more with each passing day than it hurts the West.

I’ve learned never to assume I understand the full strategic picture too early, especially with Trump involved politically. He often seems to operate several steps ahead of where commentators think the game is. Meanwhile, Iran’s economy, internal cohesion, infrastructure, and financial networks continue deteriorating under enormous pressure.

That is why I think your central point is so important: many people are completely misreading what is actually happening beneath the surface.

Reply
Share
Michelle's avatar
Michelle
10m

The IRGC can save face by showing us it's arse 😂 sorry... Been listening to this song and doing an Irish jig. I think you would like it https://youtu.be/EYAmchSfjAA?si=8PloNs4JH2ToFU3D

👏👏❤️

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture