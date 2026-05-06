Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Susan Sullivan's avatar
Susan Sullivan
4h

The Jewish history is rich and glorious. If people don’t want to celebrate that, it is very sad.

Be proud and fight, fight, fight

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Phil Siegel's avatar
Phil Siegel
3h

Preach! Exactly!

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