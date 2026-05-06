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This is a guest essay by Matthew Feinberg , who is known as the “Mayor of Jewish Twitter” and writes about Jewish identity and antisemitism.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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Every Jewish family has that one phrase everyone uses and almost nobody defines correctly.

For some families, it is “I’ll be there in five minutes.” In Jewish time, that means anywhere between ten minutes and the coming of Messiah.

For modern liberal Judaism, that phrase is tikkun olam (literally “repairing the world”).

It’s a beautiful phrase, even a powerful one. And in many circles, it has become a completely hijacked one.

Somewhere along the way, tikkun olam stopped being a Jewish concept and became a “progressive” yard sign with Hebrew seasoning. It became a little glitter sprinkled on whatever cause was trending that week.

Diversity? Tikkun olam.

Equity? Tikkun olam.

Climate march? Tikkun olam.

Queers for Palestine chanting alongside people who would throw them off rooftops? Somehow, still tikkun olam.

At a certain point, words start filing abuse complaints.

Let’s be clear: Tikkun olam is not “make the world a better place” in the vague kindergarten-poster sense. It is not “be nice.” It is not “vote Left.” It is not a permission slip to abandon Jewish peoplehood while pretending you are practicing Jewish ethics.

That is not tikkun olam; it is assimilation in a tallit (the Jewish prayer shawl).

In classical Jewish sources, the phrase appears in precise legal contexts. In the Mishnah (the first written collection of the Jewish oral traditions that are known as the Oral Torah), especially Tractate Gittin, mipnei tikkun ha-olam (“for the sake of the proper ordering of society”) refers to rabbinic enactments designed to prevent legal chaos, protect the vulnerable, preserve communal stability, and close technical loopholes that could tear society apart. It is about law, structure, responsibility, and the hard work of maintaining civilization.

Then there is the Aleinu prayer, recited by Jews for centuries. It asks God l’taken olam b’malchut Shaddai — “to perfect the world under the sovereignty of the Almighty.” Notice the part that many people conveniently leaves out: b’malchut Shaddai (“under God’s kingship”), not under the sovereignty of DEI consultants, campus encampments, or Instagram rabbis who learned a few Hebrew words and now lecture Jews with the confidence of a drunk substitute teacher.

In the Aleinu prayer, tikkun olam is not about flattening Judaism into universal mush; it is about orienting the entire world toward God, truth, moral order, and human responsibility.

Traditional understandings never treat tikkun olam as a replacement for Judaism. They place it inside Judaism, mitzvot (Jewish commandments), halacha (Jewish law), Jewish continuity, and obligation to God, Torah, family, people, land, memory, and covenant.

That matters.

Because the modern abuse of the term does something deeply dishonest. It takes one phrase, surgically removes it from Torah, mitzvot, Israel, peoplehood, covenant, obligation, and Jewish survival, then sells the hollow shell back to Jews as “authentic Jewish values.”

No, bubbeleh, that is not authenticity. It is taxidermied Judaism. It looks familiar from across the room, but there is no living soul inside.

This detached version of tikkun olam has been embraced by Jews who want a sterile, “comfortable” Judaism, one stripped of the deeper, more fundamental parts like Jewish law, Jewish boundaries, and Jewish self-defense. They want Judaism reduced to klezmer, bagels, “Seinfeld” references, and moral preening — a Judaism that never demands anything and gets invited to the right dinner parties because it promises never to mention Jerusalem.

But Judaism is not a decorative accessory. It is not an accent mark on someone else’s ideology. It is a civilization, a covenant, a legal and moral inheritance, and a people whose memory stretches longer than the attention span of every fashionable movement that claims to have invented justice.

This is why the modern obsession becomes dangerous.

When Jews are taught that their highest religious calling is “repairing the world,” but they are are never taught Torah, halacha, Jewish history, Israel, or Jewish obligation, they become easy prey for every movement that flatters them with a Hebrew name tag. They are told to be good Jews by standing with everyone except Jews; to be moral Jews by condemning Israel louder than anyone else; and to be “brave” Jews by making antisemites feel comfortable.

Then, when the mobs chant for intifada, when synagogues need armed guards, when Jewish students hide their Star of David, these same Jews whisper, “But I believe in tikkun olam.”

Wonderful. Start with your own house.

Judaism does not teach us to repair the world by dismantling ourselves. It does not ask us to love humanity while neglecting our own people. It does not demand we sacrifice Jewish safety on the altar of abstract universal compassion.

Jewish justice begins with obligation: to God, Torah, family, community, Am Yisrael (the Nation of Israel), and truth. Only from that rooted place do we turn outward.

A tree with no roots does not shade the world; it becomes firewood.

There is nothing wrong with caring about justice. Jews have argued with God about it since Abraham bargained over Sodom and Moses interceded for Israel. The prophets were never known for polite feedback forms.

But Jewish justice is not whatever the New York Times’ opinion page declares this month. It is not group guilt, equity quotas, or erasing distinctions. It is not pretending all cultures and moral systems are equally life-giving. It is rooted in truth, law, restraint, dignity, and memory.

Memory is the part modern tikkun olam Jews keep trying to lose.

A Judaism without memory is easier to recruit into “anti-Zionism” (really, antisemitism). A Judaism without Israel is easier to tokenize. A Judaism without Torah is easier to repaint. A Judaism without boundaries is easier to dissolve.

Real tikkun olam does none of those things. It strengthens the Jewish People so we can contribute to the world without disappearing into it.

It starts by repairing ourselves; repairing Jewish literacy; repairing Jewish courage; repairing Jewish homes, schools, and pride; repairing the connection between diaspora Jews and Israel and Israelis; and repairing the damage done by decades of teaching Jewish children that their tradition is just “progressive” politics with candles.

Then, yes, feed the hungry, help the stranger, protect the vulnerable, pursue justice. But do it as Jews, not as ideological hostages wearing Hebrew name tags.

Tikkun olam is not a slogan. It is not a yard sign. It is not a substitute religion for Jews embarrassed by Judaism. It is the sacred work of bringing order, holiness, responsibility, and truth into a fractured world.

And the first fracture we need to repair is the lie that Judaism exists to validate whatever politics fashionable Jews already held.

The world does not need Jews who are better “progressives.” The world needs Jews who are better Jews.

That is where repair begins.