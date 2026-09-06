Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Danny Rosenstein's avatar
Danny Rosenstein
2h

This article shows clearly why progressive/liberal Jewish politicians like Dana Nessel, who claims tikkun olam requires Jewish martyrdom, are so dangerous to other Jews. Their religion isn’t Judaism, it’s the Democratic Party. They are willing to overlook or explain away the rampant and growing antisemitism within the Democratic Party because, in their worldview, the only thing worse than a Jew hater like Mamdani, Piker or el Sayed is a Republican. What these progressive/liberal Jewish politicians don’t understand is that once they help the “movement” gain power, they become expendable.

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Not so young anymore.'s avatar
Not so young anymore.
2h

I am quite disgusted that Al Sayed attempted to appropriate the term ‘Tikkun olam’ to play with the idea that he’s somehow acceptable to the Jewish people. Jew haters quit attempting to ‘kasher’ yourself with our writings.

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