Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Whizjet's avatar
Whizjet
40m

And, New Yorkers, AMERICANS, they elected this creature??

The world is truly inverted.

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Jesse Samuels's avatar
Jesse Samuels
1h

Very informative. It's quite scary how many follow the Mamdanis like blind sheep. Underlying it all is hatred of the Jewish people. It's (almost) laughable that the hatred and violence of radical Moslems is fine, but Jewish defense is condemned.

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