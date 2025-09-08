Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Schecter's avatar
Stephen Schecter
4h

The real question is why do so many Jews accept this state of affairs? Why does Israel accept that it is ok for "Palestinian" Muslims to murder them in the streets, in cafes, on sidewalks, at bus stops, on and on? The proper response is to send the troops into Ramallah, kill the PLO leadership, dismantle the PA, annex all of Judea and Samaria and lock down the "Palestinians" until they emigrate and ensure those that remain behave, without any voting rights in Israel. Then we would not have to worry about the immorality of the West because the Muslims could go on their killing sprees in Britain and Canada and Australia and France and Norway and Spain and Belgium and Germany, all of whom will recognize a dead Palestinian state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Steve S's avatar
Steve S
4h

One solution is to allow all Israelis that have served in the IDF to carry firearms when out of uniform and when not on active or reserved duty. Armed civilians can more quickly neutralize such armed attacks by terrorists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture