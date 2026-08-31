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Future of Jewish

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Richard Baker's avatar
Richard Baker
2h

"Do not flinch." This means to me that whatever the problem don't recoil from it. Sometimes a bad situation can cause one to look for a different solution but don't expect perfection, regardless. "Do not confuse suffering with hopelessness" because as Scarlett O'Hara said when Rhett left her "Tomorrow IS another day." This mean for Jewish folks and Israel drive on as we said during my '70's Army Infantry days.

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Krzysztof Ratman's avatar
Krzysztof Ratman
1h

You don't have to be the best to be just a little better.

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