Barry Lederman, "normie"
2h

When it came to decide on how to celebrate our daughters’ Bat Mitzvah, they chose a trip to Israel instead of the usual, “over the top” parties. We planted trees in the names of their friends and gave each a certificate upon our return.

Courtenay R
2h

Fascinating and beautiful — I learned a lot from reading this. And I must say, the one time I went to Israel, as an Aussie (non-Jewish), that was almost the first thing I noticed: gum trees (as we call eucalyptus). So many gum trees. Everywhere. That was one thing that made me feel right at home — although the more important things that did that were the kindness of all the people we met, and the beauty of the land and the thousands of years' worth of history and holiness. But the gum trees definitely also made it special to me. 🥰

