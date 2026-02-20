Future of Jewish

"The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that President Trump is weighing a limited strike — designed to compel Iran to grasp the seriousness of his intentions and show flexibility in negotiations."

That looks like a ploy to let the Iranians believe they are getting off lightly. That is not likely as it accomplishes absolutely nothing. It is a military move that a non-serious president would think of like Clinton, Obama and Biden. They all hated the US militaryand used them sparingly and.or stupidly.

Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
1hEdited

@Nadav, thank you for sharing this most meaningful insight. Any war is very ugly and costly, and those sitting on distant shores may observe without fear. Here in Israel, a further conflict will be costly in lives, injured and damage. This is what Iran’s evil regime has shouted about for decades, investing vast sums in the proxy armies of Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Assad (now removed) and Iraqi militias. The Persian people have shown their courage in trying to dispose of their regime, so with Israel having severely weakened Iran’s proxies, there will never be a better chance to change the face of the Middle East, and Trump is well aware. Any plan that keeps the Mullahs in power in Iran will only lead to Iran re-arming for a greater conflict in the years ahead.

For a better lives for the Persian people, for a more peaceful Middle East and a safer world in the future, the time is now upon us .. no more appeasement .. the evil Ayatollah, mullahs and IRGC need to be defeated.

