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This is a guest essay by Vanessa Berg, who writes about Judaism and Israel.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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A few weeks ago, I met a 25-year-old Israeli woman who had just moved to Los Angeles.

I’m always curious about what Israelis did during their mandatory military service, so naturally, I asked her.

“I was a dental hygienist,” she said.

“A dental what?” I asked.

“A dental hygienist.”

“In the army?”

“Yes.”

I had never really thought about dental hygienists serving in the Israel Defense Forces, so I did some Googling. What I discovered was that the overwhelming majority of military roles aren’t necessarily what we picture when we think of soldiers. One analysis found that only about 10 percent of IDF soldiers are classified as combat roles.

The more I thought about it, the more it made sense. An army depends on intelligence analysts, engineers, logistics specialists, medical personnel, communications experts, and countless others whose contributions make military operations possible. IDF soldiers perform vastly different functions, most of which are not actually combat, but they are all part of the same mission. IDF soldiers perform a variety of functions, but they are all part of the same mission.

Jews across the world should think about defending Israel in much the same way. Not all 18 million of us will wear an IDF uniform, and most of us will never set foot on a battlefield. But every one of us has something to contribute to the security, prosperity, and future of our Jewish state.

And right now, that responsibility is more important than ever.

Jews around the world are facing an unprecedented resurgence of antisemitism, while Israel confronts enemies determined to undermine its existence. From university campuses and social media to international institutions and the battlefield, we are being challenged on an unprecedented number of fronts.

That is not fear-mongering. In a strange way, I see it as an opportunity — an opportunity for Jews around the world to rediscover our shared purpose, embrace our collective responsibility, and recognize that defending Israel is not merely the job of the soldiers wearing its uniform. It is the responsibility of an entire people who, for the first time in nearly 2,000 years, have something our ancestors could only dream of: a sovereign Jewish homeland in our indigenous land.

And we should consider it an extraordinary privilege to help defend it.

Our ancestors lived at the mercy of kings, emperors, caliphs, and governments that could decide, often overnight, whether Jews were permitted to remain in their homes, practice their religion, own property, or even live. We were expelled from countries, confined to ghettos, subjected to pogroms, forcibly converted, and massacred. We developed extraordinary communities and civilizations in exile, but we were rarely the masters of our own destiny.

Today, we are the most privileged generation of Jews in the last 2,000 years.

We are living in an era that our great-grandparents, and countless generations before them, could scarcely have imagined. We have a Jewish state with a powerful military, a thriving economy, world-class universities, extraordinary technological capabilities, and a society that has revived an ancient language and transformed it into the everyday language of millions of people.

We have a homeland that will take us in when other countries turn us away. We have a military that exists to protect Jewish lives. We have a flag, a national anthem, a parliament, and the ability to determine our own future.

And yet, I sometimes wonder whether we fully appreciate the responsibility that comes with this extraordinary privilege.

Because having a Jewish state is not the end of the Jewish People’s historical struggle. It is the beginning of a new responsibility to ensure that we never lose it. And that responsibility belongs to all of us. Every single one of the approximately 18 million Jews around the world has a role to play in defending Israel.

In that sense, we are all Israeli soldiers.

Defending a country requires far more than soldiers carrying helmets and weapons. It requires economic strength, political relationships, diplomatic support, education, cultural confidence, community organization, and a population willing to stand behind its existence.

A country can possess the most sophisticated military in the world and still find itself vulnerable if it loses the political, economic, and moral support necessary to sustain itself. And this is where Jews around the world have an extraordinary opportunity to contribute.

An American Jew who builds relationships with elected officials and advocates for a strong U.S.-Israel relationship is defending Israel. So is a French Jew who challenges antisemitism in the media, a British Jew who confronts historical distortions about Zionism, or an Australian Jew who organizes his community to support Israeli institutions.

A Jewish entrepreneur who invests in Israeli companies is contributing to Israel’s economic resilience. A Jewish philanthropist who supports Israeli hospitals, universities, or families affected by war is strengthening Israeli society. A Jewish educator who teaches the next generation about Jewish history and the Jewish people’s connection to Israel is helping preserve the foundations upon which the Jewish state rests.

Even something as simple as visiting Israel, purchasing Israeli products, learning Hebrew, or developing relationships with Israelis can contribute to a stronger connection between the Jewish state and the Jewish diaspora.

We must recognize that defending Israel is not something we should feel embarrassed about. For too long, Jews in the diaspora have been encouraged to treat their connection to Israel as something that requires an explanation, an apology, or a disclaimer.

We are expected to demonstrate that we are sufficiently critical of Israel before we are permitted to express our support for it. We are told that Zionism is controversial, that Jewish nationalism is somehow uniquely problematic, and that our attachment to our ancestral homeland must be justified in ways that other people’s attachments to their homelands rarely are. Why should we accept this?

The Jewish People have an extraordinary story. We are an indigenous people who maintained a connection to our homeland through centuries of exile, persecution, and dispersion, and who eventually restored our sovereignty there. We revived Hebrew as a modern national language, absorbed Jewish refugees from across the world, and built a functioning democracy in a region where democratic institutions have often struggled to survive. These are achievements worth celebrating, not apologizing for.

We do not need another disclaimer that “Israel is not perfect.” Of course it isn’t. No country is, and nobody seriously expects it to be. Yet somehow, Jews are constantly expected to acknowledge Israel’s imperfections before expressing even the slightest pride in its existence.

We do not demand that Americans apologize for their country’s shortcomings before celebrating the Fourth of July, or that the Australians recite their government’s failures before expressing pride in Australia. Why, then, should Jews be expected to qualify their love for Israel with an apology?

We should be able to celebrate the extraordinary achievement of Jewish sovereignty without first having to prove that we are sufficiently critical of it.

We do not all need to share the same politics, religious practices, cultural traditions, or opinions about Israeli leaders. An Orthodox Jew in Brooklyn, a secular Jew in Paris, a Jewish convert in South Africa, and a traditional Jew in Buenos Aires may express their Jewishness in different ways. But we share a history, a peoplehood, and an extraordinary inheritance that previous generations could only dream of.

And with that inheritance comes responsibility.

Imagine telling a Jewish family living in Europe in 1938 that, less than a century later, there would be a Jewish state with its own military, air force, intelligence agencies, universities, and thriving cities. Imagine explaining that Jews around the world would have the opportunity to travel freely to that state, invest in its economy, support its institutions, and participate in its cultural life.

Now imagine telling that same family that many Jews would regard defending the existence of this state as an uncomfortable political burden. They would insist we undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Our ancestors did not have the luxury of deciding whether Jewish sovereignty was worth defending. For most of them, it was not even an option. They could pray for Jerusalem, preserve their traditions, and hope that future generations might experience what they never would.

We are those future generations. And what are we doing with the privilege they never had?

Of course, not every Jew will become an activist, philanthropist, educator, or public advocate. People have families to raise, careers to build, bills to pay, and personal responsibilities to fulfill. Nor should Jewish identity be reduced exclusively to defending Israel. Judaism is a civilization encompassing religion, culture, ethics, scholarship, language, family, and thousands of years of intellectual and spiritual achievement.

But Israel is one of the greatest achievements of that civilization, and its survival should matter to every Jew. Period.

The Jewish People have experienced periods of extraordinary prosperity and security before, only to watch those conditions disappear. Communities that seemed permanent were destroyed. Countries that welcomed Jews eventually expelled them. Rights that appeared firmly established were revoked. The existence of Israel fundamentally changes the Jewish People’s position in the world, but it does not make us immune to history.

If anything, the events since October 7th should have reminded us just how precious and vulnerable Jewish sovereignty remains. Israel’s enemies have demonstrated their willingness to attack it, while hostility toward Jews and the Jewish state has become increasingly visible in communities, universities, workplaces, public institutions, social settings, and political parties far beyond the Middle East.

The lesson should not be that Jews must live in perpetual fear. Quite the opposite.

Imagine what could be accomplished if more of us viewed Israel’s security, prosperity, and future as a shared responsibility rather than a cause reserved for a relatively small number of activists and organizations.

Imagine if every Jewish family made Jewish and Israeli history an essential part of its children’s education. If every Jewish professional considered how their expertise might benefit Israel. If every Jewish community developed meaningful relationships with Israeli communities. If Jewish institutions treated support for Israel not as an occasional response to a crisis, but as a permanent part of their mission.

We would not all be doing the same thing, nor should we. But we would be participating in something much larger than ourselves. That, to me, is what it means to be an Israeli soldier in the broader sense.

It means understanding that the Jewish state is not somebody else’s responsibility. It means recognizing that the freedom and security we enjoy today were purchased through the sacrifices of generations who came before us. It means refusing to become so comfortable with Jewish sovereignty that we forget how extraordinary it is.

Most importantly, it means replacing the question of whether we should defend Israel with a much more productive question: What can I do to help?

We are the beneficiaries of one of the greatest transformations in Jewish history. We did not create this achievement on our own. We inherited it from generations of Jews who prayed for it, worked for it, fought for it, and, in far too many cases, died for it. Now it is our turn to preserve it.

The soldiers defending Israel on its borders carry a burden that the rest of us can never fully understand. We owe them our gratitude, our respect, and a recognition that the responsibility for Israel’s future cannot rest on their shoulders alone.