Margaret's avatar
Margaret
3h

I am Maltese, and I am not Jewish, i was catholic, until I saw what the Roman Catholic Church was and still is capable of doing. So I am not Jewish by birth, but I am a Jew in spirit and a Zionist by DNA. I feel like a hand extended in friendship from Israel, telling me to cross the sea....and go where I feel I belong. It is a very unusual feeling. I got to know all about Israel and Judea, ironically enough from a decrepit old picture bible which belonged to my mother...and instead of just looking at the pics, at the inside of the cover there was a map of Israel and I would stare and stare at this map....i was around 4 years old at the time as i was born in 1967...the mythical year for Israel!!!! And when I was 10 years old, at the time whether you believe it or not, my mum used to take my brother and myself to Good Friday function where all I remember is of sitting down and standing up like a yoyo....but there was a prayer which really irked me...it was a prayer for the Jews to convert to Christianity. And although only 10 years old I asked my mum, why do we have to pray for the Jews and do the Jews pray for us to convert to their religion....and why should people want others to convert to their religion....she told me that at my age I should be playing with dolls not ask such questions and she only succeeded to answer me, because I continued pissing her off, saying because the church says so....Nowadays when I grew up I did try to go back to the church, but it seems that I don't belong, because sheer antisemitism during the homily, giving inflated numbers of casualties in Gaza, not once speaking about the hostages, and around a month ago, the priest's idiotic homily got a group of pro-pal who were in church to start applauding....that was it. I never went back and never will do so. To be honest I always felt more at once with Jewish people then with Catholics...or let's say pseudo catholics. I am presently also studying Hebrew and I'm looking forward to going to Israel to meet my large number of real friends...something I don't have here in Malta. Anyway...like what the late Danish King Christian stated when the Nazis invaded Denmark - he told them that as from the next day each Dane is same as the other, so everyone will start wearing the armband with the Star of David, starting from himself, as he declared everyone was Jewish....and sure enough from the next day he used to go on horseback in public wearing the yellow arm band with the Magen David Adom, and not only with his declaration the smallest number of Jews rounded up were in Denmark, apart from Italy, but he have a new proud dimension to the Magen David Adom. And I end up by saying...that today all decent people are Jewish! And we are not frightened to show it. Am Israel Chai

Stewart Winter
3h

Absolutely perfect article! My parents are Holocaust Survivors/Fighters. Never surprised by virulent antisemitic demonstrations as our history is full of them. Thats just the way the Hakodesh Boruchu set it up so Am Yisrael wouldn't become like the rest of the world! Am Yisrael Chai!

