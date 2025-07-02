Future of Jewish

Steven Brizel
2h

Black anti Semitism reared its ugly bead in the 1968 teachers strike in NYC and resurfaced in the riots in Crown Heights in 1991 for the reasons stated in this article

Former Jersey Girl
43m

In their memoirs, both Marty Peretz and David Horowitz cite the extreme antisemitism of the Black activist movements they supported , like the Panthers, as the one of the reasons for their leaving the left in the 70s. Jews who speak longingly of the old black-Jewish alliance never acknowledge that it was a one-way alliance, on behalf of the blacks. A recent Pew survey (2024?) showed that antisemitism in the US was greatest in the black community, at over 40%.

