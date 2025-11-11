Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donal Moloney's avatar
Donal Moloney
5h

The thing is, Kipling's view of the world is broader than Said's or Foucault's. His soul is more capacious. His work is richer, his vision keener. His prose is a million times more refined. There are complexities in his work that resist any critical discourse analysis. His understanding of Indian life is incomplete and biased but alive and nuanced. This contrasts sharply with Said's and Foucault's flat, soulless third-worldism. And it goes without saying that Kipling's personal conduct never plumbed the depths of Foucault's sexual exploitation of children.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
E. E. Negron (Emerald)'s avatar
E. E. Negron (Emerald)
7m

But we aren’t racist (Ras El Abed). Great article and takedown of the man who became famous (and probably wealthy) for spewing nonsense. I find it rich that Foucault stopped talking about the Iranian revolution once all his Persian cronies were dead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture