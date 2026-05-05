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Irwin Weiss's avatar
Irwin Weiss
4h

For sure there were actors who changed their names to hide identities. ( Edward G. Robinson, Kirk Douglas, et Al.)

But where I grew up in silver spring, MD, with many Holocaust survivors, the Jews built large synagogues, Jewish community centers, schools, etc. We put our Chanukiyot in the windows and our mezuzot on our doorposts.

We had multiple kosher butchers and book stores. We attended large rallies for Soviet Jewry and in support of Israel.

Now in my city of Baltimore we have the same.

The big difference is that now we have armed security guards at the door of the shul.

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
5h

I think this article oversimplifies things.

Not everything that wasn’t explicitly Jewish was about Jews “hiding.” Jews are a tiny minority—if you want a movie, a show, or a story to succeed, you make it broader so more people can relate to it. That’s not erasure, that’s reality.

Take Seinfeld. Everybody knew they were Jewish. The humor, the culture, the references—it was all there. But it was universal enough that people in the Midwest connected to it too. That’s why it worked.

Same with actors changing their names or stories being adapted. That wasn’t always about shame or suppression. It was about building something that could reach a wider audience. Every immigrant group has done that in one way or another.

I think sometimes we’re reading too much into it. Yes, there were moments in history where people felt pressure to fit in—but a lot of what you’re describing here is just smart storytelling and basic economics, not some grand effort to erase Jewish identity.

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