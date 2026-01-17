Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Joe
The diaspora has dangerously allowed itself to be cushioned by some years of comfort and achievement that was overlooked by the far right and progressive left as long as it didn’t clash with their political and religious sensibilities. While being insular isn’t the answer, being strong and loud and unyielding in the face of hate is. We need to be doctors and lawyers, police and politicians, athletes and teachers - and all be prepared to defend each other and ourselves. Complacency and hope won’t help us. We must learn to defend ourselves physically - and mentally. Being a great doctor won’t help you when someone wants to harm you. Realty can be dangerous, we must be equally as so.

Dan
‘The Diaspora does not face Israel’s security dilemmas’ you write. This is wrong because we do now. Nazis have taken over parts of the Security Services here in the United Kingdom and have been attacking Jews on behalf of The State for many years now. The Hard Right, much of it AntiSemitic is about to take power. The niceties of Loyalty debates now give way to the facts of survival.

