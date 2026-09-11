Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
1h

What would the world do if there were no Jews? 🤔

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Jane Davis's avatar
Jane Davis
2h

I was a first responder at 9/11. I love your Substack follow and share it often. I didn’t see a way to send this to you privately. I hope it’s OK that I’m posting it on your page..

https://janedavis.substack.com/p/reflections-of-911?r=15fswc&utm_medium=ios

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