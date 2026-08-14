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Michael Eriksson's avatar
Michael Eriksson
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There are some Holocaust survivors saying that it is the pro-Israel camp who have forgotten the lessons of the Holocaust.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AxLtxX7kPcU

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