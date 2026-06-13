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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
8h

Vanessa, another good article. There's really no way to argue with the fact that we have seen countless promises, agreements, and releases of funds over the years that ultimately left us facing the same threat, often a stronger one.

That said, this time the negotiations are being conducted by Trump, and he has proven to be different from many of his predecessors. Whether it was recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital, recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, or taking actions against Iran that others were unwilling to take, he has often followed through on major promises.

For that reason, I'm not yet ready to assume this will be just another failed deal. Trump spent a lifetime negotiating deals, and I suspect he is less likely than most to be fooled by the Iranian regime. Still, like you, I remain cautious. I prefer to wait until the final curtain falls before passing judgment.

In the meantime, I appreciate the reminder that hope is not a strategy and that healthy skepticism is often warranted.

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
8h

Very well written 👏 👌

In global geopolitics, Israel is expendable as long as the petro-dollars keep flowing.

There are many excellent clean energies to replace fossil fuels ⛽️ such as wind, sun, hydroelectric, nuclear energy and hydrogen energy. In fact Germany and Japan are already well advanced in hydrogen technologies - 0 emissions. It's only a matter of political decisions.

Western politicians are weak. Their whole modus operandi is surviving the next elections. Economics and security are too complicated. Propaganda, MSM and mass psychology is easier to sell than achievements. There's always a scape goat 🐐 for failures. Blame the Jews ✡️.

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