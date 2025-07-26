Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Clarity Seeker
1h

So where did the billions and billions go? I imagine some NGOs do some good but it tend to believe the vast majority at best are opportunities for virtue signalers to show their compassion. The UN is at the top of the cesspool heap for not only do they not improve the lives of the "beneficiaries" but they moment jew hatred and keeping the beneficiaries down and uneducated ( UNRWA is all about indoctrination and we all know what or who the targets happen to be ( the events of Oct 7 & the subsequent discoveries make this crystal clear)). Every single US NGO should periodically be audited to determine if they fulfill their mission ( which is the basis for their tax exemption and other preferred status) and the extent to which their funds have been "misused" ( incuding excessive salaries and abuses on perks). This is especially true of any NGO that receives any government funding.

Jan Jackson
42m

Very informative regarding the camps and the difficulties. I don't understand why no effort was made in the beginning to resettle the Palestinians. It was cruel to leave them in camps with no hope. I don't assign blame to Israel. In my book the UN, Western governments and Arab countries are all to blame.

