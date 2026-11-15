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This is a guest essay by Matt Field , who writes the newsletter, “That Jew.”

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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On the evening of October 21st, a 26-year-old rabbi was walking along West 47th Street, the Midtown block where New York City’s diamond trade lives, dressed the way Hasidic men dress.

Near Fifth Avenue he felt a sharp sting in his back and only later realized he was bleeding. Prosecutors say a woman had followed him and stabbed him with a sharp object, described in court papers as consistent with a needle, with its contents still unknown. Minutes later she stabbed a second Jewish man in the forearm on West 45th Street.

Prosecutors say she told him, in Russian, to run away and claimed she had a gun.

She then approached the second victim and another man standing beside him, both wearing yarmulkes, and asked the man standing beside the second victim whether he was Jewish. The third man, who the complaint identifies as Jewish, told her he was Muslim, and she apologized and left.

The woman charged, Anna Mochalova, says through her lawyer that it is a case of mistaken identity. A court will decide whether she is the attacker, and that decision does not change what the question reveals. The question was not what he had done or who he was. It was only this: Are you one of them?

For the third man, the answer decided whether he went home bleeding.

Manhattan Shomrim, a volunteer Jewish safety patrol, circulated surveillance footage after the attack and put out a public call for witnesses. Its volunteers, working with the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force and Shomrim groups from Crown Heights and Queens, helped bring about an arrest three days later.

Shomrim patrols are not new. What has changed is how ordinary it now feels to need them. In New York, in the wealthiest country on earth, Jews are watching their own streets, and a community does not build that kind of machinery out of paranoia. It builds it because it has quietly concluded that it cannot assume anyone else will.

It was not the only attack of its kind in Manhattan this year. On July 23rd, prosecutors say Raul Morales stabbed a 57-year-old Asian man with a knife on West 84th Street and then stabbed a 50-year-old Jewish man with a screwdriver as he was leaving The Jewish Center on West 86th Street after Tisha B’Av prayers. Morales, 51, is charged with attempted murder as a hate crime and has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say witnesses heard him shout “Allahu Akbar” before the attacks.

On August 14th, 46-year-old Larry Montes allegedly disrupted Shabbat services at Central Synagogue, where about 375 people had gathered, and punched a 63-year-old woman. He was later charged with federal hate crimes. Prosecutors say he also struck ceremonial candlesticks and, while he was being removed, spat on a Black security guard and headbutted him. Montes has pleaded not guilty.

These attacks do not form a single pattern in the statistical sense. They form a rhythm, one close enough to the last that the previous one has not yet left the news when the next one arrives.

An Anti-Defamation League audit for 2025 counted 6,274 antisemitic incidents in the United States, down 33 percent from 9,354 in 2024. Much of that fall came from campuses, where incidents dropped from 1,694 to 583 after the encampment wave of 2024 receded. The total fell because harassment and vandalism fell.

Harassment dropped from 6,552 to 4,003, and vandalism dropped from 2,606 to 2,068. Physical assaults moved the other way, rising from 196 to 203, the highest number the Anti-Defamation League has recorded, with assaults involving a deadly weapon rising from 23 to 32.

Three people were killed. Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were shot outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington in May 2025. Karen Diamond, 82, died from burns after the firebombing in Boulder the following month. Those were the first deaths in antisemitic attacks in the United States since 2019.

When harassment cools and assaults rise, the hatred has not gone away. It has changed shape, and the shape matters because a falling total can hide a rising risk. A campus protest that does not happen cannot be counted as harassment. The audit does not prove that hatred moved from the crowd into the individual. It shows the total fell mainly because campus harassment reports fell, while assaults rose. It does not explain why campus reports fell.

Jews already know the canary-in-the-coal-mine story, and so does nearly everyone else by now. Miners once carried birds underground because a canary would succumb to bad air before a man would. When the bird went quiet, the men knew the shaft was poisoned and got out. Antisemitism is the canary in the coal mine. It starts with the Jews, but it never ends with the Jews.

The line has become a cliché because it keeps turning out to be true. Repetition has worn it smooth, and people nod at it the way they nod at a proverb, without asking what it actually claims. Why does it start with the Jews, and why does it never stay there?

Part of the answer is that antisemitism does not picture its target as lesser, the way ordinary prejudice does. The ordinary bigot imagines his target as lesser. The antisemite imagines his as powerful and hidden. He holds that hidden power responsible for what has gone wrong.

That is why antisemitism behaves less like a prejudice than like a theory of how the world works, and why it travels so well. It offers one explanation for different failures, a lost war or a rising price, and it offers the same explanation when institutions stop delivering and people stop believing what they are told.

Nineteenth-century socialists in Vienna and Berlin called it the “socialism of fools.” The phrase was first used by Ferdinand Kronawetter in Vienna in 1889, and popularized by August Bebel in 1894. In the next century, the same theory returned in nationalist dress, with the costume changed and the theory intact.

The Torah understood this long before anyone wrote a sociology of it. The book of Exodus opens with a sentence that reads like a change of administration: A new king arose over Egypt who did not know Joseph. Joseph had rescued Egypt from famine, and his story was the country’s own recent history.

Rashi, reporting a Talmudic dispute, notes that on one view the king acted as if he did not know him. The persecution begins with a decision to pretend not to know a shared fact. Pharaoh then tells his people that the Hebrews have grown too many and too strong, and that in a war they will side with Egypt’s enemies.

It is an early conspiracy theory about the Jews. It counts a people as a threat and suspects their loyalty as foreign.

The story does not end with the Hebrews. It ends with Egypt. The river turns to blood and the firstborn die, and midway through the plagues Pharaoh’s own servants turn to him and ask whether he still does not understand that Egypt is ruined. The king who chose not to know Joseph ends up unable to know anything, hardening his heart against the evidence until the sea closes over his army.

That is the canary claim, written thousands of years before anyone climbed down a mine. A regime that organizes itself around a lie about the Jews will eventually organize itself around lies, and lies do not stay in one neighborhood.

“The Canary in the Coal Mine”

In March 1968, after the regime shut down a Warsaw production of Mickiewicz’s Dziady, students took to the streets in Poland. The Communist Party did not argue with them. It called the students “Zionists.” By then, Poland’s Jews were a remnant of a few tens of thousands, survivors in the land where three million Jews had been murdered, and the purge that followed drove a large part of that remnant out, with many stripped of citizenship and sent off on one-way travel documents.

The word “Zionist” did what the word dissident could not do alone: It turned a demand for free speech into a foreign plot and cleared the way for firings and silence across the universities. Within months, Polish troops helped crush the Prague Spring. The purge and the invasion were part of the same hardening, and the target was never only Jews.

Jews had lived in Mesopotamia for 26 centuries, longer than Islam has existed. When a pro-Axis coup collapsed in the spring of 1941 and its leaders fled, Baghdad was left in a power vacuum. On Shavuot, mobs joined by soldiers and police fell on the Jewish community, and at least 180 Jews were killed. Iraqis called it the Farhud.

Within a decade, Iraq had passed laws that stripped Jews who left of citizenship and seized their property, and nearly the whole community was gone. The country that emptied itself of Jews grew harsher, not calmer. In 1969, the Baathists hanged 14 alleged spies in public squares in Baghdad and Basra, nine of them Jews, and then turned the same machinery of show trials on anyone at all.

A car bomb at the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association center in Buenos Aires killed 85 people in 1994, and in 2024 Argentine courts ruled that Iran directed the attack and Hezbollah carried it out. What followed was worse than incompetence.

The first judge on the case, Juan Jose Galeano, was later convicted for paying a witness. Evidence vanished. Officials were tried for obstruction. In 2015, the prosecutor Alberto Nisman was found shot dead hours before he was due to accuse President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner of shielding Iranian suspects, and a federal court later ruled it murder.

A state that could not, or would not, solve the killing of 85 people at a Jewish center then could not solve the killing of its own prosecutor. Every Argentine, Jewish or not, learned what the law was worth.

All of that history is visible across the West in 2026, but not in the same form.

On Sunday, November 8th, a group calling itself “Philly Bike On Your Left” scheduled a bicycle ride through Rittenhouse Square to target six Jewish-owned restaurants, under a flyer that says “No business for Zionists” and “These Zionist establishments must go.” The businesses named are Dizengoff, Goldie, K’Far Cafe, Mac Mart, Huda, and Schlesinger’s. The ride was set for the eve of Kristallnacht, when Nazi mobs destroyed Jewish businesses in Germany and Austria in 1938.

On Sunday, no one was stabbed; no window was broken. The point was exclusion, not violence — to mark Jewish businesses for removal from a public square.

Bikers riding up 18th Street nearing Huda restaurant in Center City, Philadelphia on November 8, 2026 (photo: Jon Marks/JTA)

Gallup found in its June 2026 survey that Americans’ average confidence in major institutions stands at 27 percent, a point above the all-time low, with confidence in Congress at nine percent. America has a government that many people no longer believe. A country that has lost confidence in its press and its government looks for a simpler story, and the social media feed is happy to sell one.

Each opposing political camp has trained itself to see the other camp’s antisemitism more clearly than its own, and to explain away what it finds at home. Each side counts the other side’s violence and explains away its own. That is a failure because it makes a shared accounting impossible.

What is broken is not one party or one movement. It is the shared capacity to tell the truth about our own side. Physical assaults rose even as the total number of incidents fell, and the public conversation about that violence has split in a way that makes it harder to see clearly.

That split does not cause the stabbings in Manhattan or the firebombing in Boulder, but polarization makes the rhetoric harsher, and harsher rhetoric makes the conversation harder. It shapes what happens after the violence, by deciding in advance which cases will be mourned as a warning and which will be treated as an embarrassment to be explained away.

There is a problem with the canary, and Jews need to hear it as much as anyone. Canaries were not protected. They were carried down the shaft in small cages precisely because they would die first. Nobody mourned a canary. The bird mattered only as an instrument, a cheap alarm for the lives that actually counted.

That is not how societies see Jews. They largely ignore the attacks or are silent about them. The canary case is a case Jews make to society, to try to break that silence.

British journalist Jonathan Freedland made it cleanly in the Guardian in March 2018, when he asked whether anyone besides Britain’s small Jewish community should care about antisemitism in the Labour Party. He answered that conspiracy and demonisation, once they become normal, damage politics for everyone.

Freedland was right about the symptom. It works. It reaches people who would not otherwise care. But when the case against antisemitism rests chiefly on the grounds that it will come for you next, it asks the world to value Jewish safety as an early warning system. An argument that succeeds by turning your own life into a proxy for someone else’s has already conceded something it should never concede.

What followed in Poland, Baghdad, and Buenos Aires was terrible, and it was not a warning. It was the catastrophe itself, and the people who lived through it did not experience it as a signal about someone else. The rabbi on 47th Street is not a sensor, and his blood is not data about the health of American democracy. He is a man who was walking down a street in his own city.

Someone will still ask why anyone who is not Jewish should care if self-interest is not the reason. The answer is that decency is measured by what a society protects when protecting someone gains you nothing. Every group defends itself. The test is whether you defend the person whose suffering costs you nothing to ignore.

German pastor Martin Niemöller learned that test after the war, when he confessed that he did not speak out when they came for the Jews because he was not a Jew. The confession was also an indictment. He was naming his own silence to accuse a society that had done the same. A society that ignores Jews until their suffering predicts its own has already failed that test, even if it has not yet received the bill.

The Torah does not rest its moral case on self-interest either. It does not tell Israel to protect the stranger because the stranger’s suffering foreshadows its own. It says something harder: You know the soul of the stranger, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt. The obligation rests on memory and on the dignity of the person in front of you, not on a calculation of what happens next.

Antisemitism is a symptom and a wrong, and a serious society has to hold both at once. Many arguments about antisemitism fail because they hold only one. Treat it only as a symptom and you ask the Jew to become a gauge on the dashboard. Treat it only as a Jewish grievance and you miss what it is telling you about everyone else.

Back on 47th Street, a woman, prosecutors say, walks up to two men standing together and asks one of them whether he is Jewish. He answers by denying it, and she apologizes and leaves. For one evening in Midtown, the answer decided whether a man went home bleeding.

Next time the question will be aimed at someone else, and a society begins to break when such a question can be asked in the open. It finishes breaking when each side cares about antisemitism only when the other side commits it.

Opposing antisemitism is not self-defense performed on someone else’s behalf. It is the oldest test there is of whether a people can still see a human being where a conspiracy tells it to see an enemy.

Pharaoh chose not to know, and Egypt paid for it. The canary was never the point. The man on 47th Street is.