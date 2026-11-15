Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Herbert B.'s avatar
Herbert B.
1h

It’s hard, I know. I’m the son of holocaust survivors. I have lived with antisemitism my entire life. Maybe just once, you can try to convey a more optimistic message? Just for one day?!?

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Mr. Ala's avatar
Mr. Ala
22m

So we need to make people care who do not?

Yeah, right. Good luck with that.

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