Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james rose's avatar
james rose
42m

If there were an "outstanding" button to press, I would press it

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dana Ramos's avatar
Dana Ramos
4m

Joshua... brilliant. You express the issue perfectly. But even though many world leaders know it is Islam versus all "infidels," (not just Jews) they will continue to spread the lies, because--Jews.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture