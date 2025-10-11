Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Ben Dor A.
3h

Where Muslims failed in the ME, they have succeeded in penetrating and influencing Western society, education, politics and media.

1 reply
Cynthia Lazar
1h

This is such a good essay. No disaster can be blamed on one person or event, but there are a few candidates responsible for the catastrophe of antisemitic Arabization of Islam. Haj Amin Al Husseini, the mufti of Jerusalem and pal of Hitler and early leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, broadcast Nazi propaganda throughout the Arab world during World War II. Yuri Andropov, the paranoid Jew hating head of the KGB, exported thousands of professionals to the Arab world with pamphlets of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Propaganda is effective .

The writings of the Muslim Brotherhood, by Qtub are in Arabic, but were translated by supreme leader Khameini into Persian. Khomeini tried to import the intense Jew hatred of the Muslim Brotherhood into Iran, but it didn’t take in quite the same way. Without the decades of propaganda, the ground was not as fertile. Only the leadership adheres. Wherever the Muslim Brotherhood goes, they bring chaos, violence, and hatred. They (specially founder Hassan al Banna) are source of Jihad, becoming popularized as a violent rather than spiritual struggle.

We need to rid the West of the Muslim Brotherhood if we do not want to go down the same path. That’s why it was devastating to see Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney celebrate Eid at the Muslim brotherhood linked Muslim Association of Canada.

7 more comments...

