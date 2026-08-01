Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Michael Eriksson's avatar
Michael Eriksson
40m

I'd like to suggest one not on your list. I think it would probably be good not to be denying Israeli war crimes due to any dubious nationalist commitments. Another really good one would be speaking up against the current Israeli regime in charge of the military perpetrating them. But one at a time I understand. Baby steps.

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Raphael Solomon's avatar
Raphael Solomon
3m

Your description of what Jews know is surprising. Perhaps it is so with the next generation (I am 51), but not so with mine or in my country (Canada). The idea of knowing that Putin has costumes and Chanukah has candles without knowing the context and the Biblical history is preposterous. These are two holidays with a shared insert into the Birkat Hamazon but they couldn't be more different in their origins.

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