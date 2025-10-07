Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Laurie Blitzer
3h

This piece is wonderful and a perfect reflection on the anniversary of this tragic day. It is a fascinating piece of history with a very moving theme, and is extremely inspiring. We move forward!

Bless America
3hEdited

Great piece! Bravo.

" Still finding patterns in the mess" is memorable. And might be one of the best clues to understand the Jewish mind and its gifts to humankind. Also why we are so hated.

Genesis begins not with a God who creates from nothing. It's not " creation ex nihilo". The chaos was there first, and the darkness. The Hebrew God creates order out of chaos, and systematically builds an entire world. Symbolically, also, God goes through stages that that echo the completion of our real world, written by our ancestors at least 2,500 years ago. Later in the 16th century, Rabbi Luriah has an intuition of Creation that in many stunning ways echoes the Big Bang theory. Reason before knowledge, intuition

and imagination. Perhaps talented neurons which allowed change and a new way of looking at all realities.

The scrutiny of the vast, infinite sea of human nature and behavior, instituting what seems the ideal, higher moral understanding - love your neighbor, even help your enemies- and the momentous importance of personal accountability follow such pattern finding intuitions and discoveries as well.

When on Yom Kippur we recite God's warning that parents can cause their children to inherit their errors for generations we acknowledge their understanding a pattern . Parents make bad choices and the generations pay the price. Look around. They saw also how illnesses are passed on through the generations. Of course, in those days of little science, illness was understood as punishment for wrongdoing. But they saw.

They saw , they understood and they built entire worlds of ideas.

But we are not forgiven for the moral code. Savagery and tyranny still clamor for regression.

