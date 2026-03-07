Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
5h

Evil does not reform itself. Never has. Never will. It must be eradicated. And it will never be through negotiations and reconciliation. Whether America or the world have the stomach to eradicate the evil that is in plain sight remains to be seen. And part of America is in the midst of a revolution. But one that is much harder to see or for most even understand. It has been labeled fundamental transformation and it cannot be eradicated but rather must be recognized and then confronted through serious and prolonged education. We are transforming from within and our schools have sowed the seeds of our nonviolent revolution. The Iranians understand this ( and have benefited from it ) and why they are simply trying to buy time until the next round of transformation will occur as they know that once again they will be able to.move forward with their clearly expressed objectives. Time will tell what comes next.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jesse Samuels's avatar
Jesse Samuels
4h

Brilliant! I will share with my Liberal friends. This must be understood by the world's powers and voters.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture