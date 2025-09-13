Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth Vanita's avatar
Ruth Vanita
5h

Very true. And true of Hindus too. Increasingly "secular" Hindus give their children Muslim names to demonstrate their solidarity with the "oppressed" and teach their children to despise Hinduism. As adults, a few children reverse this and discover their heritage but most do not. However, some children in the US who are raised Jewish turn hostile as adults. I know a girl who had a bat mitzvah and whose family goes to Conservative synagogue and celebrates Shabbat, but who is now virulently pro-Hamas and anti-Israel. This goes back a long way:https://ruthvanita452091.substack.com/publish/posts/detail/172770760?referrer=%2Fpublish%2Fposts%2Fpublished

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pamela Schieber's avatar
Pamela Schieber
2h

As usual good writing and an important message. I hope that some of the Jewish billionaires will put the money that they put into alma maters into Jewish schools.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture