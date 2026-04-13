Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
H. Walther's avatar
H. Walther
34m

Well written, Leo. I am currently on a cruise ship approaching the island of Komodo, but I have been reading Bibi Netanyahu‘s autobiography in the library here for the last week. This should be required reading for all Jews and all Americans.

Never forget, never again!

Reply
Share
David Bross's avatar
David Bross
37m

I’ve been saying for years that the chief lesson to be taught in “Holocaust Remembrance and Education” should be the absolute, unapologetic need for a sovereign, Jewish-majority State.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture