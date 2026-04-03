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Suzy's avatar
Suzy
2d

WOW!!! Love Modi even more now.

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Laura's avatar
Laura
2d

Modi, Leo and Shai are heroes of the Jewish people 🩵 It’s really important to be clear that Mamdani is an Antizionist (one word). Antizionism is a hate movement against Jews just as antisemitism is a hate movement against Jews. Anti-Zionism was the debate between Jews on whether it was safer to live in their own country or to continue to live in other countries and the Holocaust proved the latter wrong. Just as antisemitism is not a debate about Semitism, antizionism is not a debate about Zionism. Both are hate movements against Jews.

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