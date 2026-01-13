Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Jews don’t attack Arab and Muslim restaurants because it is stupid destructive racist useless street theater. Same thing with mosques. Am I missing something? Hamas fires rockets into civilian areas without warning while Israel tells Gaza civilians to get out of the way as the IDF attacks paramilitaries. Am I missing something? How many brave vandals at the kosher diners are privileged white kids who learned about genocide from Qatar funded professors? Wake up Christians.

This is all part of the drip drip drip that is going to send the Jews of the west elsewhere. Some will relocate internally to cities/states that treat us like full citizens. Others will pull the plug and head for lands, including but not limited to Israel, where this sort of treatment Ii s not tolerated. The bottom line is that the short break that Jewish people had from overt antisemitism is over. The age of "keep a bag packed" has returned. There is an article out there titled "The West is Sleepwalking into a Jewish Exodus" that I recommend. It spells this out better than I can.

