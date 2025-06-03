Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cary Hillebrand's avatar
Cary Hillebrand
4h

The sad and frightening fact is that Macron and the others know that ultimately, their respective countries are lost to growing Islamism and eventually Sharia will be the law of the land. Western Europe does not have the political will and moral fortitude to confront their growing Islamist minorities that refuse to integrate into the ambient culture, obey the laws, learn the language, educate their children in Western liberal values, etc. This is coupled with the scant birth rate of the actual native populations. The best that Macron et al hope to do is by throwing a few bones to the Islamists in their midst, such as pushing Israel under the bus, turning an almost blind eye to anti-Semitism, etc. is to delay the inevitable day of reconning by ten to twenty years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
LilyZ's avatar
LilyZ
4h

Up to 20% of Muslims involved in extremism and terrorism. The rest support them financially and otherwise. No Muslim will criticize another Muslim no matter what they do to the Kafir.

The cult of Islam is by its very nature extreme because their goal is the domination or death of all other people. They admit it. Why won’t you?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture