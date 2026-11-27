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My cousin Rachel had prepared a Thanksgiving seating chart that separated her divorced parents by six chairs, but placed me directly opposite a man who believed Israel should be dismantled.

Apparently, Rachel believed in defensible borders, but only between people who had once shared a Costco membership.

Before dinner, Rachel reminded everyone that Thanksgiving was about gratitude, not politics. This seemed reasonable until we discovered that gratitude for America was considered patriotism, gratitude for one’s immigrant grandparents was considered heritage, and gratitude for Israel was considered provocative politics.

We went around the table expressing what we were thankful for. My uncle was thankful for his renewed health. My aunt was thankful for her eight grandchildren. My cousin’s boyfriend, Andrew, was thankful for the growing global consciousness around — and I quote — “systems of oppression.”

Andrew works in digital advertising. He makes a living tracking people around the internet until they surrender their financial resources. Apparently, his opposition to “occupation” did not extend to web browsers.

When it was my turn, I said that, among other things, I was thankful to be living at a time when the Jewish People have a country of our own.

Rachel stopped chewing.

“Couldn’t you have just said family?”

“I did — the approximately seven million members of our family.”

Andrew put down his fork. My aunt looked toward the kitchen, presumably to establish whether the turkey was large enough to hide behind. We had not even finished the appetizers, and already I was being asked to make territorial concessions.

“I just think,” Andrew began, “that we need to be careful about confusing Jewish identity with support for a nation-state.”

Andrew, whose family becomes approximately 400 percent more Irish every St. Patrick’s Day despite nobody having set foot in Ireland since the invention of the telephone, was apparently concerned that the Jews had become attached to our ancestral homeland.

I asked him what he thought Jewish identity should consist of. “Community, tradition, spirituality, justice. All the beautiful things Judaism represents,” he said.

“So basically, we’re allowed a homeland in the international foods aisle?” I asked.

He did not laugh. I was beginning to suspect that Andrew’s appreciation for Jewish culture did not extend to Jewish humor, particularly when he was its subject.

My cousin Emily, who had recently started describing herself as a “culturally Jewish anti-Zionist,” explained that her Jewishness was about “questioning authority.” I asked her which authority she had questioned recently. She mentioned the Israeli government, the Israeli military, and several American Jewish organizations.

“What about the political ideology that informs your opinions about Israel?” I asked.

She looked confused.

Emily’s relationship with authority was fascinating. She was a fiercely independent thinker who had independently arrived at precisely the same opinions as everyone she followed on Instagram. Even their infographics were beginning to look alike.

Emily then explained that her opposition to Zionism came from “the Jewish values our grandparents had instilled in us.” Our grandmother, who was sitting three seats away, looked genuinely surprised to learn that she had been involved in this intellectual enterprise.

“I donated money to Israel every year,” Grandma said.

“Things were different in your generation,” Emily replied.

It was an extraordinary maneuver. In the space of 45 seconds, Grandma had gone from being a primary source of Jewish wisdom to someone whose Jewish education apparently required updating. Our grandmother returned to her mashed potatoes. She had evidently been Jewish incorrectly for 86 years and would need to attend a webinar hosted by her granddaughter.

My uncle attempted to rescue the conversation by suggesting that perhaps Israel had simply become too powerful for its own good. He remembered a time when Americans had tremendous sympathy for Israel. “People used to root for Israel!” he said.

What an unusual predicament for a country to find itself in: Its success had become a public relations problem. The Jewish People had spent centuries being criticized for their weakness, their dependence on others, their inability to integrate, and their lack of political power. Now that they had remedied these problems, they were being criticized for the remedies.

Apparently, the Jewish People had failed to maintain the requisite level of helplessness to which some of our admirers had become emotionally accustomed. Israel needed to be successful enough to demonstrate the triumph of the human spirit, but unsuccessful enough that everyone could continue feeling good about supporting it. Nobody had thought to communicate these key performance indicators to the Israelis.

“Would you prefer Israel to be less capable of protecting itself?” I asked.

“That’s not what I’m saying,” he said.

“Less technologically advanced? Less economically successful? Less militarily competent?” I continued.

“Of course not!” he asserted.

“Well, which of its accomplishments would you like it to reverse so that you can feel affection for it again?” I asked.

He told me I was being difficult. I thought I was being accommodating; I was offering him a selection.

Andrew reentered the conversation with the observation that Israel should not receive special treatment just because of Jewish history. I agreed wholeheartedly. In fact, I suggested that we spend the remainder of Thanksgiving treating Israel like a normal country. We could discuss its housing crisis, its transportation infrastructure, its education system, its healthcare system, its ridiculous bureaucracy, and the inexplicable Israeli conviction that a car horn is an instrument of negotiation.

We could debate its politicians without debating whether the country should continue to exist after their terms in office. We could discuss Israeli society without requiring every Israeli to serve as an unpaid spokesperson for the government. We could even appreciate an Israeli musician without investigating whether she had issued a sufficiently comprehensive statement on the Middle East.

Imagine downloading a song by a Belgian musician and refusing to listen to the second verse until he clarified his position on the Belgian Congo. Imagine asking a Japanese sushi chef to contextualize your spicy tuna roll within the broader history of Japanese imperialism. It would be exhausting. We would never get through lunch.

Andrew seemed considerably less interested in treating Israel normally once I explained what normal treatment would entail. He proceeded to explain that Zionism had become an obstacle to Jewish acceptance in progressive society.

“Is he Jewish?” Grandma whispered to me.

“No.”

“Israeli?”

“No.”

“Has he been to Israel?”

“No.”

Grandma considered this information for a moment, and then asked: “Does he at least have a good job?”

It was the first time all evening that Andrew had been subjected to a traditional Jewish evaluation rather than the other way around.

By this point, my aunt had begun distributing additional servings of sweet potatoes with the urgency of someone administering emergency medication. She was pursuing a carbohydrate-based peace initiative that, to her credit, had a more realistic chance of success than anything Andrew had proposed.

Rachel announced that everyone was entitled to their opinion, which I found reassuring, although I noticed that the opinions under discussion concerned my people’s future rather than anyone else’s.

Nobody had proposed a radical restructuring of Andrew’s existence. Nobody had suggested that Emily’s preferred political community be dissolved. Nobody was recommending that Rachel surrender the security of her own family for the sake of a theoretically more equitable arrangement.

The beauty of proposing radical political experiments for the Jewish People is that one needn’t participate in them. Andrew was essentially proposing a clinical trial in which seven million Jews would receive the experimental drug while he remained safely in the placebo group. If the experiment proved disastrous, he could continue living in Connecticut and publish a thoughtful Instagram carousel about the importance of learning from our collective mistakes.

Then Emily said: “I just want Jews to be loved for who we are, not feared because of what Israel does.” It occurred to me that she had set a rather modest ambition for the Jewish People: to be liked.

Three thousand years of Jewish civilization, the preservation of an ancient language, the survival of countless empires, the development of an extraordinary intellectual tradition — all apparently building toward the historic moment when Emily’s coworkers at her nonprofit would feel comfortable inviting her to a potluck.

We should want Jews to build businesses, discover things, write books, raise families, argue about religion, compose terrible music, invent extraordinary technologies, produce mediocre television, and occasionally elect politicians whom we will spend the next four years complaining about. We should want Jews to experience the full range of human existence, including the parts that are neither inspiring nor particularly flattering.

We should not want a Jewish civilization organized around the objective of securing favorable reviews from non-Jews. We are a people, not an Airbnb listing. I have no interest in spending the next century trying to achieve “Superhost” status among the nations.

“But don’t you think Jews should hold themselves to a higher moral standard?” Emily asked.

“Certainly. But I wasn’t aware that the United Nations had established a separate terms-of-service agreement for Jewish statehood. Did we accidentally click something in 1948 without reading the fine print?”

Grandma asked whether anyone wanted more stuffing. It was becoming increasingly apparent that she had correctly identified the only problem at the table that could be solved by the people sitting around it.

The question of Jewish contributions to civilization then arose. My uncle, attempting to defend Israel, began listing Israeli medical breakthroughs, agricultural innovations, and technological achievements. I appreciated his intentions, but I wished he would stop. I was beginning to worry that if Israel experienced a particularly bad quarter in technological innovation, we might have to forfeit a portion of the Galilee.

It is deeply undignified to respond to questions of Jewish national legitimacy with a presentation about the drip irrigation industry. What if the Israelis had invented nothing particularly useful? What if their greatest national achievement had been a moderately successful chain of sandwich shops? Would they be less entitled to a country?

Imagine explaining to the Portuguese that their continued sovereignty depended on the commercial performance of their canned sardine industry.

Jews should be proud of what Israel has contributed to humanity, but those contributions are not installment payments on the right to exist. We should refuse to accept a system in which Jews must cure diseases in order to qualify for the political rights that other people acquire at birth.

By dessert, Andrew had determined that my problem was an “excessive emotional attachment” to Israel. “You have to be able to imagine a world without Israel,” he said.

“I can,” I told him. “My grandparents could, too. They didn’t particularly recommend it.”

He explained that he was talking about “imagining new political possibilities.”

I found it remarkable that we could not seat Rachel’s divorced parents within five feet of each other over a plate of turkey, yet Andrew was confident in his ability to merge two antagonistic populations into a single harmonious state.

I suggested that he begin by imagining the Palestinians having competent, accountable political leadership that invests in their future rather than in Israel’s destruction. He found this suggestion considerably less imaginative. It was fascinating how much intellectual creativity could be devoted to envisioning the end of Jewish sovereignty, and how little could be summoned to envision a successful Palestinian society alongside it.

For a man so passionate about “Palestinian liberation,” Andrew seemed to have remarkably little interest in what Palestinians might build once they were liberated. He had an elaborate vision for Israel’s disappearance and something considerably less detailed for Palestinian sewage infrastructure.

Eventually, Rachel asked why I had to take everything so personally.

This struck me as the evening’s most revealing question. How impersonally was I supposed to regard the future of my people? How detached should a Jew be from Jewish history? At what point does a healthy concern for one’s own civilization become an embarrassing failure of cosmopolitanism?

In certain circles, we have somehow cultivated an understanding of Jewish sophistication in which the more educated a Jew becomes, the less instinctively protective of Jewish interests he is expected to be. The “ideal Jew” has studied Jewish history extensively enough to speak eloquently about its tragedies, but not learned enough from it to insist upon preventing their recurrence.

They know how to commemorate Jewish vulnerability. Jewish power makes them uncomfortable. They will enthusiastically attend an exhibition about a vanished Jewish community in Poland, but feel compelled to issue a political disclaimer before visiting a thriving Jewish community in Israel. They are wonderfully proud of the Jews who once lived somewhere. They are somewhat more ambivalent about the Jews who currently live somewhere.

Their preferred Jewish neighborhood is one that can be visited with a museum ticket — preferably with an audio guide, a tasteful memorial plaque, and no Jewish residents around to express politically inconvenient opinions.

Later that evening, Rachel sent a message to the family WhatsApp group thanking everyone for coming. She expressed her hope that “despite our political differences, we could all continue to love one another unconditionally.” I thought this was a beautiful sentiment. I wondered whether we might extend that principle to Israel and the Jewish People.

Next year, I will bring the cranberry sauce and a kosher bottle of Israeli wine from the Judean Hills. I sincerely hope Andrew boycotts the wine. More for me.