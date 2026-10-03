Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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Helen Rauch-Elnekave's avatar
Helen Rauch-Elnekave
1h

Brilliant. But I'm afraid that our younger, less educated generations, would not understand this insightful, all-encompassing essay. And I'm not sure exactly what it will take to awaken them to our current horrifying reality.

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Aku's avatar
Aku
40m

Superb synopsis of modern Jewish history with clever parallels between Old and New World When It comes to antisemitism it proves veracity of the "plus ça change..." saying: "the more things change, the more they stay the same" .

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