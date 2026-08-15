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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
3h

What a wonderful and deeply insightful essay! One of my nieces is going through a painful divorce, made even more difficult because her husband will not tell her why he no longer loves her, why he moved out of the house, why he wants a divorce, and my niece still loves him. He still sees their 4 year old son. We are all confused as we loved him and were glad for the marriage. He speaks with my brother during exchanges to spend time with his son. My brother remains fond of him, tells me his son in law won't offer any reasons other than he is sorry for any pain he has caused his daughter but happy for the life they created, his son. He denies being in a relationship. He continues to pay the bills and mortgage for the house, and child care expenses, plus the cost of his new apartment, all on the salary of an electrician.

I will forward this essay to my niece.

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Gilda Joffe's avatar
Gilda Joffe
5h

Yes, this was beautiful and I think it applies to losing anything that was meaningful to us in our lives.

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