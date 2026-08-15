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This is a guest essay by Vanessa Berg, who writes about Judaism and Israel.

You can also listen to the podcast version of this essay on Apple Podcasts , YouTube Music , YouTube , and Spotify .



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There is a strange thing that happens after heartbreak: Someone who was recently woven into the architecture of your life becomes a stranger.

A person you texted first thing in the morning and last thing at night suddenly disappears from both ends of the day. Someone whose schedule you knew, whose moods you could detect from a single word, whose face had become part of the furniture of your emotional world, is suddenly somewhere else, living a life that no longer includes you.

And then comes the question that makes heartbreak so disorienting: What do you do with everything that was real now that it is over?

Modern culture tends to offer two answers. The first is romantic: If you still love them, fight for them, chase them, fix it. Love is supposed to conquer whatever went wrong.

The second is defensive: Forget them, delete the photos, tell yourself they were wrong for you, selfish, avoidant, or simply a mistake.

Both answers can sometimes be appropriate, but Judaism offers another possibility: Something can be broken without having been meaningless. Something can remain sacred without needing to be put back together. And perhaps nowhere is that idea expressed more beautifully than in one of the most dramatic moments in the Torah.

Moses descends Mount Sinai carrying the tablets of the covenant. These are not ordinary stones. They represent the encounter between God and the Jewish People. They contain the commandments. They are, according to the biblical imagination, written by the hand of God.

Then Moses sees the Golden Calf — and he throws the tablets down. They shatter. It would be difficult to imagine a more catastrophic religious moment. The most sacred physical objects Israel possesses are broken almost immediately after being received.

Yet Jewish tradition preserves an extraordinary detail about what happened afterward: The broken pieces were not simply thrown away. The shattered tablets were carried with the whole ones. The fragments remained sacred. That may be one of Judaism’s greatest lessons about heartbreak.

When relationships end, we often feel compelled to rewrite them. If it failed, perhaps it was never right. If he left, perhaps he never really loved me. If he hurt me, perhaps everything before the hurt was a lie. If we could not make it last, perhaps we never should have begun.

This rewriting can be emotionally convenient because anger is sometimes easier to carry than grief. Grief forces us to admit something far more painful: Something can be good and still end.

The person I loved may really have loved me. The relationship may genuinely have contained tenderness, laughter, intimacy, hope, and beauty — and it still may not have been capable of becoming a life. Those truths do not cancel one another. The broken tablets teach us that destruction does not retroactively erase holiness. There was holiness there. There may still be. You simply cannot build the future out of it anymore.

That distinction is difficult because human beings prefer binary categories: good relationship versus bad relationship, right person versus wrong person, success versus failure.

Judaism is rarely so simplistic. Jewish life is built around our ability to hold contradictory truths simultaneously. We celebrate and mourn. We remember destruction while building. We break a glass beneath the wedding canopy. We eat bitter herbs at a meal celebrating liberation. We recite prayers for the dead and then eventually return to life.

Perhaps heartbreak requires the same emotional sophistication.

You can say: I loved this person and this relationship could not continue. You can say: There were beautiful things between us and there were things that made a future difficult to fathom. You can say: I wish it had worked and I know that wanting something does not make it workable.

After the first tablets break, God does not instruct Moses to glue them back together. There are new tablets.

We often imagine healing as restoration. We want to return to who we were before the loss. We want the relationship back. We want the person back. We want the future we had begun constructing in our minds back. We want to wake up and discover that the rupture was temporary.

But Judaism’s great stories of healing rarely work that way. Abraham leaves home and cannot simply return to the life he had before. Jacob wrestles through the night and walks away limping. The Israelites leave Egypt and spend 40 years becoming a different people. Jerusalem is destroyed and Judaism rebuilds itself around Torah, synagogue, prayer, learning, and community.

Jewish history is not a story of returning everything to its previous condition. It is a story of learning how to live after things cannot be restored. That is what heartbreak demands.

You do not become the person you were before the relationship, nor should you. The relationship changes you. Perhaps it softens you. Perhaps it reveals parts of you that need work. Perhaps it exposes your fears and insecurities. Perhaps it teaches you how deeply you can love.

The goal is not to erase those lessons in order to become your old self again. The goal is to carry them forward. The second tablets are evidence that life can continue after shattering.

Judaism also gives us another useful language for understanding relationships: the language of covenant. A brit (a covenant) is not merely a feeling. It is a relationship of mutual obligation — something rare in this day and age because our culture has romanticized love so intensely that we sometimes confuse the strength of our feelings with the strength of the relationship.

They are not the same.

You can love someone deeply and still be incapable of building a healthy life together. You can have extraordinary chemistry and less-than-extraordinary compatibility. You can understand someone’s pain without being able to live indefinitely with the consequences of it. You can forgive someone without returning to them. You can miss someone without belonging with them.

Love answers the question: How do I feel about this person? Covenant asks another question: What are we willing and able to build together? That second question is harder to digest, contemplate, and answer.

A relationship cannot survive indefinitely on one person’s willingness. One person cannot create mutuality and reciprocity. One person cannot manufacture communication. One person cannot create emotional safety. One person cannot commit on behalf of the other. One person cannot adapt and change while the other remains in their ways. One person cannot fight for the relationship while the other’s tendency is to flee.

A covenant requires two parties.

Perhaps this is one reason heartbreak can be so painful even when we know the relationship should end: The heart keeps asking whether the love was real. Often, it was — but that may have been the wrong question. The more important question was whether the two people could create a functioning covenant around that love. Sometimes they can, and sometimes they cannot.

There is another Jewish metaphor that captures heartbreak with almost uncomfortable accuracy: the wilderness. When the Israelites leave Egypt, they do not walk directly from slavery into the Promised Land. They enter a desert, for 40 years no less. This is the part of transformation we rarely romanticize.

We like liberation. We like arrival. But we are less enthusiastic about the long stretch between them, even though much of life takes place there.

Heartbreak is a wilderness. One identity has ended and another has not yet formed. You were someone’s partner. Your life contained routines, plans, expectations, inside jokes, weekend arrangements, future trips, an apartment you imagined sharing, perhaps marriage and children.

Then suddenly the map disappears. You are no longer where you were, but you do not yet know where you are going. That uncertainty can be so painful that the mind begins doing exactly what the Israelites did in the desert: They started romanticizing Egypt, the place of slavery. Again and again, when the wilderness becomes difficult, the Israelites speak longingly about what they left behind.

Why? Because Egypt was known, while the wilderness was not.

Human beings often prefer familiar pain to unfamiliar possibility. That is one of the cruelest tricks heartbreak plays on us.

As time passes, memory begins editing. The arguments lose volume, the incompatibilities become blurry, the anxiety fades, the good moments move into the foreground. You remember the way he laughed, the way he looked at you, Sunday mornings, a favorite restaurant (the Cheesecake Factory), the first trip, the night you told each other you were in love.

And suddenly your mind whispers: Maybe Egypt wasn’t so bad.

But longing is not always a command to return. Memory is selective. We tend to confuse longing with instruction.

Sometimes it is simply evidence that something mattered. Missing someone tells you that they occupied an important place in your life. It does not tell you that they should occupy the next one. That may be one of the hardest distinctions heartbreak asks us to learn.

Sometimes two decent people encounter each other’s wounds, fears, histories, expectations, and limitations and discover that love does not magically make them compatible. Judaism understands tragedy, and sometimes the tragedy is precisely that something beautiful was not enough.

One of Judaism’s most underrated rituals may be Havdalah. Every Saturday night, we gather around wine, spices, and a braided candle to mark the end of Shabbat. The ritual is built around separation between sacred and ordinary, between light and darkness, between the seventh day of rest and the six days of work.

What is striking is that Judaism does not treat separation as an embarrassment. Shabbat is holy. We love Shabbat. We sing to welcome it. We dress differently for it. We eat differently. We build an entire emotional atmosphere around its presence.

And then, every week, we let it go. We mark the ending. We bless what was. And then we extinguish the flame. That, too, is love.

There is a form of love that embraces, and there is a form of love that releases. Perhaps adulthood requires learning both. A relationship can deserve gratitude without deserving continuation. A person can deserve compassion without remaining your partner. A chapter can be meaningful without becoming the entire book.

There are things in life that deserve neither erasure nor resurrection. They deserve a proper ending, or at least change.

Repair only works when the conditions that caused the rupture have changed enough to make something different possible. Otherwise we are not repairing; we are repeating. This may be another lesson hidden inside the tablets.

Moses does not spend the rest of the Torah trying to reconstruct the first set. He climbs the mountain again. He receives new ones. He moves forward. There is courage in repair, but there is also courage in recognizing when repair has become refusal to accept reality. Sometimes faith means trying again. Sometimes faith means finally stopping.

The most moving part of the story remains the fragments themselves. They stay. They travel with Israel. The broken and the whole occupy the same sacred space. What an extraordinary image of the human heart: We carry what broke us, we carry the people we loved, we carry the relationships that almost became something more, we carry things we wish we had done differently, we carry words we regret saying, we carry tenderness that no longer has a destination.

But carrying something is not the same as returning to it. Eventually the memory finds its proper place, somewhere inside you, a fragment, sacred because it was real, broken because it ended. The second tablets do not diminish the first, the future does not betray the past, and loving someone new someday will not mean that what came before was false.

It will simply mean that you survived the wilderness. You kept walking. And somewhere along the way, you learned one of Judaism’s most difficult and liberating truths: Not everything sacred is meant to last forever.