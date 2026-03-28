Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

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The Holy Land News
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Change the laws!

Islam utilizes and takes advantage of Democracies to spread and proliferate on account of hard working tax paying Westerners.

Stop ✋️ this conquest from within. Think of your children and grandchildren for generations to come.

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