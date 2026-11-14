Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
2m

Vanessa, this is very interesting. Thank you.

Jews are certainly living through a time of miracle and change. 78 years of being reborn in our original homeland, after 2000 years of longing to return. The Torah is what kept us going in all our different lands.

As much as we do not like antisemitism, it is that which helps keep us going. Assimilation would see us dissipate.

What ever it is that makes us unique, I have certainly come across a fair number of non Jews, who one could call honorary Jews, as they are so in awe of much of what it means to be a Jew. A few even wish they had been born Jewish.

Daniel Gordis spoke excellently well, in explaining how many US Jews who account for around 45% of world Jewry, can vary in outlook to the remaining 55%, of whom 45% live in Israel and the remaining 10% live around the world. I find it hard to put into words, but Israel is a nation state, and Judaism is a religion, a people and a race. To be American, it’s difficult / and different to be doubly associated .. ie American Italian, American German, which is different to being an American Jew, who are primarily American.

I realise that I am not explaining well, and apologise. Many Americans see their religion as Jewish, say, like Protestant see theirs, and American Jews can find it harder to be associated with Israel as a nation.

Reply
Share
Barry Lederman, “normie”'s avatar
Barry Lederman, “normie”
5m

My parents survived WW2 in Russia by having a trade, electrician and a dressmaker.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Global Jewish Future Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.