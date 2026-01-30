Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Sam Hilt
2h

Yes, your points are well taken. Those are all legitimate reasons to be cautious and concerned. There were also many legitimate reasons to avoid confronting Hitler back in the 1930s. Ultimately, the choice remains the same: whether to confront radical evil when the odds are still very much in our favor. Or to let the beast live and eventually menace us with nuclear weapons. There will never be a better time than now to cut the head off the snake.

Kevin Miner
2h

"Military force can destroy facilities and degrade capabilities. It cannot, on its own, design a political future for a nation of more than 80 million people."

Silence and inactivity will ensure that more than 80 million people have no future.

