Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot's avatar
Daisy Moses Chief Crackpot
6h

In the thee-ate-'er (mah wheelhouse), you don't allow the critics in 'fore openin' night...not even fer dress rehearsals as whut gits published is...critical. It kin make or break a show.... (In war, all the more so!). Journalists ARE like critics...some favorable, others not so much. I'm not sayin' a policy of not lettin' anyone cover is best but given this war is also a media war... I'm willin' ta give Israel the benefit of the doubt. Enuf bad press plagues 'em, who wants ta heap on more? Also, under the watchful eye of the camera Israel has suffered (wrongly) b/c images DO lie (now!) -- just as badly as writers...

They even call it a "war theater" or "theater of war" an' in a sense... there's sumthin' to that--stuff planned, staged, often covert, it would only take one LEAK from an unsympathetic journalist ta blow up a plan...an' some bodies too. Risky as heck. An' either way the haters gonna hate. An' yes, the MSM cub reporters are a joke ('cept fer the harm they do) so why let the thief in the front door? (An' of COURSE I'm biased lol!)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Debi Levine's avatar
Debi Levine
7h

I disagree vigorously. How can we trust that Israel isn’t also manipulating us with propaganda? I am a Zionist and strong supporter of Israel, but when they don’t let international media into document what is happening, I find it very suspicious. Does the Israeli government think we’re fools? Does the Future of Jewish think we’re fools? The only news coming out of Gaza is Al Jazeera, which we know we cannot trust. What is the Israeli government afraid of?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies by Joshua Hoffman and others
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture