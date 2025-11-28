Future of Jewish

bernie davis
The Jewish banks loaned the money to the king of England to fight the crusades...but when England lost to the Muslims the king did not pay back the Jewish bankers they threw the Jews out of England for the next 300 years...

Seems England is doing it t again today

Debkin
Thanks for writing this. I think this merits detailed study. The psychological aspect. Why would a super rich guy like Joe Rogan feel comfortable saying hey well you know Jews like money. As opposed to him and rappers who don’t like money? I’ve actually known some non materialistic people but never anyone who doesn’t like money. That would be a first for me. The someone who wouldn’t pick it up on a street. There are other successful groups so it certainly is interesting why this has stuck to Jews Im confident it’s been applied elsewhere in history to some other group but the Jews money love is mythic at this point. It’s absolutely a jealous discomfort projection of some sort and would make for an interesting important body of research for someone versed in this history and psychological phenomena.

Why can other groups be disproportionately successful but not “money hungry?”

