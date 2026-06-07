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Richard Friedman's avatar
Richard Friedman
3h

Netanyahu can placate Trump, but he will look weak if he does so while Israel is under attack and that will likely wreck his chances of reelection. So what will he do? Nobody knows for sure, but based on his past behavior, I suspect he will disregard Trump’s pleas and retaliate. What’s Trump going to do about that? Not much unless he wants to look completely ineffective.

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David Bergsland's avatar
David Bergsland
4h

Bottom line: as the rest of the world increasingly turns away from the Lord, Israel is in a unique place to turn toward Him. He's the only hope any of us have these days.

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