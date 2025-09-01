Future of Jewish

Future of Jewish

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Ann Power's avatar
Carol Ann Power
3h

I am a South African, a Catholic with a Jewish great grandad on my Mum’s side, who fled Lithuania because of pogroms.

I have many Jewish and Catholic friends who are shocked at the rise of Antisemitism again.

Also, the antipathy of most people towards this awful situation.

Never again used to mean something.

I’m so sad about this.

Please know that many South Africans and Catholics support the love of Israel for their land and their identity.

Kindest regards and respect

Carol Power

Johannesburg

South Africa

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ben Dor A.'s avatar
Ben Dor A.
3h

Thank you 🙏

A beautiful essay and an important message to our Brothers and Sisters in the Diaspora. The Torah, the Land of Israel and the nation of Israel are intertwined into one 🪢. United we Stand, Divided we Fall. One Holocaust was too many.

Never Again is Now!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Jewish Future Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture