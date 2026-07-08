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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
4h

Adam, what I found most interesting is that both Herzl and Ben-Gurion were essentially secular men. These were two of the great architects of modern Israel, and I think both would be astounded to see how much political power the Orthodox and ultra-Orthodox parties now carry.

And I'm not saying this as an attack on religious Jews. My point is the political system itself. I think both men would be aghast at a structure where relatively small religious parties can hold the balance of power and exercise influence far beyond their actual percentage of the population.

In fact, Adam, your article made me wonder whether that might be one of the biggest surprises of all for both men. They helped create a modern Jewish state largely through a secular Zionist vision, yet today small religious blocs can sometimes determine who governs it and what policies survive.

I think that would absolutely astonish them.

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shashanna kocinski's avatar
shashanna kocinski
3h

Made me tearful in both a sad and joyous way. Am Yisrael chai

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